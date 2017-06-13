Triumphant Warriors Party Well Into The Night

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – As Golden State Warriors celebrated the team’s NBA title late Monday night in the parking lot of the Oracle Arena, a black car pulled up and the door opened.
As the fans stood cheering, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant jumped out, hoisting aloft the NBA Finals MVP trophy and letting out a joyful howl.
The crowd roared, rushed Durant and began a spontaneous chant of “MVP! MVP!”
It was the start of a night of merriment for the team which had fulfilled the pundits’ predictions since the July 4th signing of Durant.
Many of the players headed into San Francisco to continue the rivalry at the Harlot Nightclub where the music and the champagne flowed freely.
Players started arriving around 12:30 a.m. including Steph Curry along with his wife Ayescha, Coach Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and others. More than $150,000 worth of champagne was consumed.
(Photo by Andrew Ho)
