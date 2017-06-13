WARRIORS WIN NBA TITLE Durant, Curry Lead Game 5 Win Over CavsParade of Champions InfoFans Take To Streets After Finals WinNBA Finals Live BlogWarriors VideosWarriors Team Page

Vallejo Emerges As One Of Bay Area’s Hot Real Estate Markets

June 13, 2017 2:31 PM By Betty Yu
Filed Under: Bay Area, Finance, Homeowner, Real Estate, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — If you’re looking for a bargain in the Bay Area’s pricey housing market, look no further than Vallejo.

It was just named as the hottest market in America, edging out San Francisco at number 2 according to Eealtor.com.

“2007, 2008 when the market crashed this city was one of the hardest hit, the city even filed for bankruptcy and a lot of people think of Vallejo as a crime-ridden spot, a lot of foreclosures but because of the prices and where it’s situated, it’s really in an incredible transition,” said luxury real estate broker Justin Fichelson.

Take the nearly 2,000-square-foot, 4-bedroom home at 117 Chatham Place. It features a remodeled kitchen, easily up-gradable fixtures, and a huge backyard – priced at $450,000.

And that’s above the city’s median home value – $349,300, according to Zillow.

If you’re willing to shell out a bit more – you can snap up a rare find – a historic 6 bedroom, multi-family Victorian built in 1917 at 518 Florida Street. The asking price is $598,000.

For buyers looking for something more modern and brand new — a 3-bed, 3-bath Colina at Waterstone home is listed for just under $750,000.

“Vallejo is 30 miles from San Francisco, it’s 15 miles from Napa Valley, you have a direct ferry that goes straight into the city and it’s great weather,” added Fichelson.

Fichelson says demand has gone up particularly because people have been priced out of San Francisco. Buying in Vallejo is a steal – even compared to Oakland – where the median home value is $678,800, according to Zillow.

“Look on this block alone you have cute coffee shops and restaurants opening up, there’s a burgeoning art scene in downtown Vallejo so it’s really changing,” said Fichelson.

Like other Bay Area cities though — homes in Vallejo are in short supply. Half sell in under 30 days.

More from Betty Yu
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch