Warriors Say No Decision Yet On White House Visit

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Despite a rumor on social media, the Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday they have yet to make a decision about whether or not the newly crowned NBA champions will visit the White House.

Traditionally, college and professional championship teams have made the trek to the White House to be saluted by the President.

Earlier this week, the Clemson Tigers – the NCAA College Football champions – were there. Members of the Super champion New England Patriots have also visited since President Trump took office.

In 2015, the Warriors hung out with then President Barack Obama to celebrate their league title.

But several team members including head coach Steve Kerr have been critical of President Trump, sparking Tuesday rumors that the team had decided not to make

the trip this time.

Kerr expressed his disappointment with the election results last November saying after the election that President Donald Trump regularly used “racist, misogynist, insulting words” during his campaign.

In a short statement, the Warriors said: “Today is all about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary.”