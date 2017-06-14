6.9 Earthquake Rocks Guatemala; 2 Dead

GUATEMALA CITY (CBS News) — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico killed at least two people, damaged homes and triggered landslides across highways early Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the tremor was centered 5 miles southwest of Tajumulco, Guatemala about 69 miles below the surface.

Prensa Libre in Guatemala reported one man was killed when part of a church wall fell on him and a woman died from a heart attack suffered during the earthquake. Both lived in towns near the epicenter in the southwestern part of the country

El presidente de Guatemala confirma dos muertos por temblor de magnitud 6,6 https://t.co/yomuHdVSLt pic.twitter.com/5GW9BGmnaf — Proceso Digital (@ProcesoDigital) June 14, 2017

Varias fachadas de vivienda reportan daño luego de fuerte temblor en Guatemala. Vía @prensa_libre pic.twitter.com/DHxE3K7cr0 — Frente a Frente TCS (@Frentea_Frente) June 14, 2017

Guatemala’s emergency coordination agency said the quake struck at 1:29 a.m. local time in the department of San Marcos west of the capital near the Mexican border, but was felt throughout the country.

Authorities reported several departments, or states, without electricity.

Across the border in Chiapas, Mexico, Gov. Manuel Velasco said via Twitter that there were reports of cracked walls and shattered windows in Huixtla, but so far no injuries. The state’s Civil Protection authorities said the quake was felt throughout the state.

There was no tsunami warning.