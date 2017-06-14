Pepper Spray Likely To Blame For Sickening Customers At Antioch JCPenney

4 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting At San Francisco UPS Workplace Shooting

June 14, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Antioch, Hazmat, JCPenney, Pepper spray

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – Fire investigators believe the substance that sickened 11 people inside a JCPenney store in Antioch on Tuesday was possibly pepper spray, according to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman.

Fire officials first reported the trouble at about 7:30 p.m.  inside the store at 4951 Slatten Ranch Road.

“Once we arrived on scene, we had 11 people complain about some type of problems breathing,” Fire Inspector Steve Aubert said.

All of the victims complained of breathing trouble and two people were taken to the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center for treatment, Aubert said.

Hazardous materials crews were able to clear the store by 9:30 p.m., Aubert said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

