‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant Says She’s ‘Victim’

June 14, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Bachelor in Paradise, Contestants, Lawyer, Misconduct, Reality TV, Suspended Production, The Bachelor, Victim

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant says she’s a “victim” of undisclosed events that led to production of the reality show being put on hold.

In a statement Wednesday, Corinne Olympios said she has hired an attorney and is seeking therapy to deal with what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced on June 4th.

Olympios said she has little memory of what occurred.

Warner Bros., the company behind ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” a spin-off of “The Bachelor,” suspended production and sent contestants home while it investigates allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. also said it plans appropriate action depending on the outcome.

The studio didn’t provide further details and declined comment Wednesday on Olympios’ statement.

“Bachelor in Paradise” planned to air its fourth season this summer.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

