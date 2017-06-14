IPhone Assembler Foxconn Eyes U.S. Plant With Thousands Of Workers

BREAKING: Multiple People Shot At San Francisco UPS Facility | LIVE COVERAGE WASHINGTON D.C. SHOOTING: Live Coverage From CBSN

June 14, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Apple, Foxconn, iPhone, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the state is in talks with Foxconn. At least one other state, Michigan, is also pursuing the plant.

President Donald Trump alluded to negotiations with an unspecified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, saying Gov. Scott Walker might get “a very happy surprise very soon.”

Walker’s administration deferred comment to the state’s chief economic development agency. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation spokesman Mark Maley said the agency doesn’t comment on pending or potential opportunities.

Foxconn has said the plant could employ 50,000 people.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

