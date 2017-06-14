Gene Simmons Wants To Trademark ‘Devil Horns’ Hand Gesture

The Kiss frontman claims he first made the gesture popular during the band's Hotter Than Hell tour in 1974. June 14, 2017 1:11 PM
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Kiss frontman Gene Simmons is trying to trademark the “devil horns” rock hand gesture. The bassist filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office Friday, June 9th, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the documentation, Simmons claims he first made the gesture popular during the band’s Hotter Than Hell tour in 1974. The rocker wrote he wants to register the hand gesture for “entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist.”

Whether or not he is granted the trademark, fans might love that Simmons even included a drawing in his application.

