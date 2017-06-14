Officials Offer Condolences In Wake Of Fatal UPS Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A number of San Francisco and California government officials spoke out about the workplace shooting at the main UPS facility Wednesday that left four people dead.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a statement about the shooting, saying she “was heartbroken to learn that yet another senseless act of gun violence has marred our wonderful city.”

Feinstein, who served as San Francisco’s mayor after the assassinations of then-Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk at City Hall in 1978, said Wednesday’s shooting led her to recall yet another mass workplace shooting in San Francisco, the one at 101 California St. in 1993 in which eight people died.

“Violence is never the answer, but the continuing scourge of gun violence is particularly disheartening,” she said. “As we learn more details of this shooting, I’m hopeful that we can take away lessons to help prevent these acts from occurring in the future.

Sen. Kamala Harris also tweeted a comment about the shooting, asking her followers to “keep the community in your prayers.”

The news of a senseless act of gun violence at the San Francisco UPS facility is heartbreaking. Please keep the community in your prayers. https://t.co/qKiMPqcCN7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

California Gov. Jerry Brown tweeted: “Our thoughts & prayers with everyone impacted by senseless violence today in SF & Alexandria.”

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement, offering “condolences and thoughts for the individuals and families affected by the senseless act of violence.”

“We all know the familiar faces of our local UPS drivers and delivery persons,” Lee said. “Today’s tragedy will be felt in every community served by these committed employees.”

Lee also spoke briefly at a press conference a few blocks from where the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon after being briefed by authorities.

The Mayor credited emergency responders who arrived on the scene quickly for saving lives in the incident.

“It could have been worse if they didn’t arrive in time. The 911 call were responded to very well and lives were saved” said Lee.

San Francisco Supervisor Malia Cohen also issued a statement Wednesday morning.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred this morning at the UPS facility at 17th and Utah Streets,” the statement read in part. “My thoughts go out to the individuals and families who have been impacted, and I want to express my deep appreciation to the members of SFPD, 911 and San Francisco General Hospital, who addressed this incident quickly and efficiently.”

The shooting came the same day a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginiawounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others.