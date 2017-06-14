4 Wounded In San Francisco Potrero Hill UPS Building Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — At four people were wounded Wednesday morning when an employee opened fire at an UPS facility on San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

UPS issued a statement Wednesday saying their employees were involved.

“UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning,” the statement read. “Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation.”

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said that he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself” but did not have additional information.

Nearby, auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, “there’s a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

The San Francisco Office of Emergency Services said 911 calls began coming in around 9 a.m. of an active shooter at the massive facility.

These employees on the roof were rescued by police pic.twitter.com/3C1NTcAr8o — Kevin Wood (@megakwood) June 14, 2017

WATCH LIVE: Helicopter Video Of The UPS Shooting Scene

A large police response with SWAT officers and vehicles was sent to the area of 17th and Vermont along with first response medical crews. The San Francisco Fire Department said that at least 3 victims were taken to the hospital.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner has been called to the scene, but there have been no confirmed deaths.

Dozens of UPS employees were escorted from the facility under police guard.

Several people injured in a shooting near the UPS facility in Potrero Hill in San Francisco. 17th and Vermont.#BREAKING @CBSSF #SanFrancisco — Anne Makovec (@AnneMakovec) June 14, 2017

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

Zuckerberg SF General says it has received multiple victims from SF UPS building shooting — Stan Bunger (@BungerKCBS) June 14, 2017

Police issued an advisory at 9:06 a.m. telling people to avoid the area and local residents have been told to shelter in place.

The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 ½ miles from downtown San Francisco.

