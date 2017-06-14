The First Lady of The Late Show Opens Up About Her Move Into The White House

(CBS SF) – Melania and Baron Trump has finally moved into the White House. Even though The First Lady didn’t make a big deal over the move, she managed to alert the 7.59 Million followers on her @FLOTUS Twitter account that she’s “looking forward to the memories” they will make in their new home.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

A “concerned” Stephen Colbert wanted see how the move went so he invited pseudo FLOTUS to The Late Show. Hilarious comedic actress Laura Benanti stopped by to reprise her role as Melania, Tuesday night. “It was so lonely in New York, doing whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted,” Benanti said. “I called it my prison of freedom!”

Colbert pointed out that after Comey’s testimony and talks of impeachment, he asked if she expects her husband to serve out his entire term. “Oh yes. We will be together in the White House for 1315 days, 11 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds.” fake Melania said. “But here is the thing…America took a vow and Donald Trump is our President. For better or worse. For richer or even richer. In sickness and in no health care. And we must honor that. Not matter how often America fantasizes about being with Justin Trudeaux.”

Benanti then says “We stay. We make the best of it. And you’ll find, in your greatest moments of doubt, you can always drink.” she then raises an almost full glass of red wine and closes with “Make America grape again!”

