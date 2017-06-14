Union Rep. Says San Francisco UPS Gunman Filed ‘Excessive Overtime’ Grievance

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco police investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shooting at a UPS facility that left four people dead — including the gunman — and two people injured.

But a representative of the union that represents the UPS workers told KPIX 5 that the gunman, identified as Jimmy Lam, 38, of San Francisco, had recently filed an “excessive overtime” grievance.

Joseph Cilia, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local 2785, represents the UPS workers and explained that there is a union rule that if anybody is asked to work more than 9.5 hours a day for three days or more in one week, they can file a grievance.

But Cilia noted it was Lam’s only grievance and doesn’t quite explain why the gunman targeted fellow drivers.

“If you were upset with how much you were working, it would be on your boss,” Cilia said. “These were fellow truck drivers he went after with no rhyme or reason why he would do this.”

Cilia said the gunman walked into the daily open meeting, called the PCM or Pre-communication meeting.

“Everyone is invited. There will be 30 to 60 drivers at one time in the briefing,” he said.

“When the meeting started he walked up to Wayne, then Benson and shot them,” Cilia said, explaining that Lam chased the third victim, Big Mike, outside after he ran away.

Then he turned the gun himself.

Two others were also injured during the incident.

Cilia believes the other victims were innocents who may have been hit by bullets that ricocheted.

Cilia confirms all three men worked together at the UPS center.

“Jimmy started working at UPS in ’99, and I’ve never seen him speak with a temper about someone,” Cilia said.

“Maybe something bottled up,” he said. “Senseless.”