California Lawmakers Send Governor $125 Billion Budget

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers have sent a $125 billion budget that boosts money for education and social services to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

The Legislature’s Thursday vote to pass the one-year spending plan comes largely along party lines, with just a handful of Republicans supporting it.

Democratic lawmakers say the budget will help alleviate poverty while building savings to weather a future economic downturn.

Republicans say it fails to adequately prepare for a recession and reneges on promises made to voters about increasing payments for doctors and dentists who treat low-income patients on Medi-Cal.

The plan also imposes new financial restrictions and enrollment targets on the University of California following a scathing audit that questioned administrators’ use of money.

Lawmakers have also sent policy changes on marijuana, immigration and the rules around recall elections to Brown’s desk.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed