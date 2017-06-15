DUB NATION CELEBRATES NBA CHAMPS:Warriors Parade Video HighlightsDraymond's Shirt Tweaks CavsParade, Rally ReplayPlayers Speak At Rally

Jury Awards $1M To Man Bit By Police Dog In Half Moon Bay

June 15, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Dog Biting, Half Moon Bay, K-9, Lawsuit, Police Dog, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

HALF MOON BAY (AP) — A man who was bitten by a police dog while trying to rescue a friend’s cat at a construction site two years ago has been awarded $1.1 million by a civil jury.

Jurors ruled Wednesday that San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies used excessive force in deploying the animal in January 2015.

The award came after two days of deliberations in the case of 64-year-old Richard Earl May Jr., who entered a fenced construction site to retrieve the cat and triggered an alarm.

May alleged in his lawsuit that the dog bit his legs after receiving commands from deputies.

The Mercury News reports that sheriff’s officials called the jury’s decision disappointing.

The newspaper says Domino the cat was successfully rescued amid all the commotion of that day.

