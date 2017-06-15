WARRIORS CELEBRATIONWATCH LIVE: Warriors Victory CelebrationParade of Champions InfoCurry, Durant Committed To Keeping Team TogetherWarriors Fans Camp Out For Victory ParadeTraffic Map

Jerry West Reportedly Leaving Warriors For Clippers Front Office

June 15, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Jerry West, Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES (CBS / AP) — Jerry West is reportedly leaving his job as an adviser to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to take a similar role with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Sports Illustrated, who first broke news of his decision, West made his decision over the last couple of weeks.

Earlier, the 79-year-old Hall of Famer told ESPN he’s intrigued at the prospect of working for team owner Steve Ballmer, whom he calls “a winner.”

West says he would like to help Doc Rivers, the coach and president of basketball operations, and general manager Lawrence Frank. The Clippers are focused on retaining key free agents this summer, including Chris Paul.

West has been with the Warriors since 2011. The team has won two NBA titles during his time in the Bay Area.

West’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Elgin Baylor spent 22 years as general manager of the Clippers before being let go in 2008.

