Local All-Star Soul Revue Plays At Reopened Cafe Du Nord

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Ably setting backsides in motion for the past decade, all-star R&B revue Marc & the Casuals has earned a solid reputation as one of San Francisco’s premiere party-starting outfits. Led by session veteran and keyboard/trumpet player Marc Capelle, his core wrecking crew of Bay Area luminaries features such talented musicians as guitarist Bart Davenport (a solo artist who has also fronted Honeycut and the Loved Ones) and his Persephone’s Bees partner guitarist Tom Ayers, drummer Todd Roper (Chuck Prophet, Cake), and onetime Dwarves bass player Pete Straus.

Augmented by a horn section (trombone player Carroll Ashby and saxophonist Tom Griesser) and additional auxiliary players — among them Capelle’s own son Evan on percussion — the group backs a rotating who’s who of local guest vocalists through marathon sets that range from deep soul and funk covers to revamped rock classics.

Serving as a sort of living, breathing big-band R&B jukebox, Marc & the Casuals generally provide hard-grooving support for a full line-up of singers, but this show at the newly reopened Cafe Du Nord has the group stripping things down to a seven-piece line-up without the usual group of backing vocalists. Despite taking the smaller stage in somewhat reduced form for this show Saturday, fans might see some of the usual guest singers in attendance possibly squeeze up onstage for a song or two. For this show, Capelle and company are joined by popular San Francisco soul selector DJ Primo (Oldies Night) spinning R&B classics and obscure dance-floor fillers before and between sets by the live band.

Marc & the Casuals

Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m. $15

Cafe Du Nord