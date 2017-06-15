WARRIORS CELEBRATIONWATCH LIVE: Warriors Victory CelebrationParade of Champions InfoCurry, Durant Committed To Keeping Team TogetherWarriors Fans Camp Out For Victory ParadeTraffic Map

Oakland Athletics Fire Pitching Coach Kurt Young

June 15, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Kurt Young, Major League Baseball, Oakland, Oakland Athletics, Pitching

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pitching coach Curt Young has been fired by the Oakland Athletics and bullpen coach Scott Emerson was promoted to the position.

The A’s announced the moves Thursday, ahead of the opener of a four-game home series against the New York Yankees.

Young spent two stints with the club and currently was in his sixth season back with the A’s after previously serving as pitching coach from 2004-10. He was Boston’s pitching coach in 2011.

A fourth-round draft pick by the A’s in 1981 and member of the 1989 World Series champions, Young pitched 10 of his 11 major league seasons for Oakland. He coached in the franchise’s farm system for eight seasons as well.

Minor league pitching coordinator Gil Patterson was set to work as bullpen coach through the weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch