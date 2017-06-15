WARRIORS CELEBRATIONWATCH LIVE: Warriors Victory CelebrationParade of Champions InfoCurry, Durant Committed To Keeping Team TogetherWarriors Fans Camp Out For Victory ParadeTraffic Map

San Francisco UPS Workers Back On The Job After Employee Killed 3 Colleagues

June 15, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, UPS, UPS shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UPS trucks are rolling again at a warehouse in San Francisco where an employee shot and killed three colleagues and wounded two others.

Workers returned to the facility Thursday, a day after the shooting led police to evacuate the warehouse.

Police say the three UPS drivers were killed by 38-year-old Jimmy Lam, who fatally shot himself in the head in front of officers.

A motive in the killings has not been determined, but a union official has said Lam filed a grievance over what he considered excessive overtime.

