California Unemployment Rate Dipped In May, Ties Record Low

June 16, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: California, Jobs, Unemployment, Unemployment Rate

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in May, down from 4.8 percent a month earlier.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that the May figure ties the record low that occurred in November-December 2000.

In May 2016, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

According to the department, government led eight of California’s eleven industry sectors adding jobs last month.

Three sectors reported job declines. Leisure and hospitality posted the largest decrease, followed by professional and business services.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch