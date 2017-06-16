Dirt Bike Riders Arrested In Freeway Beating Of Lyft Driver

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three dirt bikers were arrested in a series of Bay Area raids by the California Highway Patrol for the March freeway beating of a Lyft driver on Highway 101 caught on videotape, authorities announced Friday.

The CHP said 33-year-old Derwayne A. Johnson, 35-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez and 19-year-old Jarrell E. Williams Jr. were arrested early Wednesday morning in simultaneous raids on four homes in the San Francisco area.

The three were being held in San Francisco County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, battery, vandalism, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance charges.

The three were allegedly part of a group of motorcyclists who surrounded a Lyft driver driving southbound Highway 101 and forced his vehicle to a stop on March 8, 2017. When the driver got out of the car, he was badly beaten and his vehicle was vandalized.

A motorist trailing behind the incident filmed it on cellphone video which was widely broadcast on local media.

The Lyft driver — 35-year-old Alex Quintana — spent more than a week in the hospital suffering from a broken nose, abrasions, nerve damage and a leg broken in three places that required surgery.