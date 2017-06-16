Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘Cars 3’

Hear Entertainment Reporter Jan Wahl, Fridays at 8:53am & 4:53pm on KCBS All News 740AM | 106.9FM June 16, 2017 8:53 AM By Jan Wahl
Filed Under: Cars 3, Disney, Film, Jan Wahl, Larry the Cable Guy, Movie Preview, Movie Reviews, Movies, Owen Wilson, Pixar Animation Studios, Preview, Reviews

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Will Cars 3 take first place or does it need to make a Pit Stop? KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl Jan Wahl has your movie review of the third installment of Disney•Pixar’s hit animated movie series.




CARS 3 (G) 109 min
Studio: Disney•Pixar
Director: Brian Fee
Screenwriters: Brian Fee & Ben Queen
Starring: Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Kerry Washington Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper and Larry the Cable Guy

About The Movie:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage! Directed by Brian Fee (storyboard artist “Cars,” “Cars 2”), produced by Kevin Reher (“A Bug’s Life,” “La Luna” short) and co-produced by Andrea Warren (“LAVA” short), “Cars 3” cruises into theaters on June 16, 2017.

Source: Disney•Pixar

 

More from Jan Wahl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch