Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘Cars 3’

Will Cars 3 take first place or does it need to make a Pit Stop? KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl Jan Wahl has your movie review of the third installment of Disney•Pixar's hit animated movie series.

CARS 3

Disney•PixarBrian FeeBrian Fee & Ben QueenOwen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Kerry Washington Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper and Larry the Cable Guy

About The Movie:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage! Directed by Brian Fee (storyboard artist “Cars,” “Cars 2”), produced by Kevin Reher (“A Bug’s Life,” “La Luna” short) and co-produced by Andrea Warren (“LAVA” short), “Cars 3” cruises into theaters on June 16, 2017.

Source: Disney•Pixar