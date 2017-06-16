“Most Interesting Man” No Longer Prefers Dos Equis

June 16, 2017 4:45 PM
CBS NEWS VIDEO: Dos Equis’ New “Most Interesting” Man

(CBS SF) – After being the spokesperson for Dos Equis beer for nine years, “The Most Interesting Man In The World” was replaced with a younger version. Best known for the line “I don’t always drink beer. But when I do, I prefer Dos Equis,” actor Jonathan Goldsmith left ther role of the suave Latin pitchman and now has a new preference. It’s not beer.

The 78-year-old recently appeared on camera for Astral Tequila with a parody of his former self. In the teaser, Goldsmith is seen toasting a shot of tequila with two beautiful women and saying “I told you, I don’t always drink beer.”

jgoldsmithastraltequila01 Most Interesting Man No Longer Prefers Dos Equis

Johnathan Goldsmith (credit: Astral Tequila)


Watch the video here.

Goldsmith was replaced by 41-year-old Augustin Legrand as the new face of Dos Equis beer, according to US Weekly.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

