San Francisco Firefighters Respond To 2-Alarm Warehouse Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco fire crews were responding to a warehouse fire in the city’s Bay View-Hunters Point area Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter account posted about the one-alarm fire at 1300 Donner Street at about 1:11 p.m. Friday.
The single story warehouse is reportedly fully involved. The San Francisco firefighters’ union tweeted that it was an abandoned building that was boarded up. Residents are advised to avoid the area.