Senzatela Gets 9th Win as Rockies Beat Giants, 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela battled through six innings to tie for the major league lead in wins, and the Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 10-8 on Friday night.

Ian Desmond hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs and DJ LeMahieu had four hits for the second straight game for the Rockies, who have won seven straight over the Giants.

Senzatela (9-2) tied Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Jason Vargas for the most wins despite giving up three home runs. Joe Panik, who also doubled twice, and Denard Span had solo shots and starter Jeff Samardzija (2-9) hit a two-run homer that gave the Giants a 4-1 lead in the fifth.

The Rockies rallied for five runs in the bottom of the frame, three on Desmond’s homer. Trevor Story hit a pinch-hit homer in the sixth and Desmond had a sacrifice fly in Colorado’s three-run seventh.

The Giants got two in the eighth and one more in the ninth off closer Greg Holland, who earned his major league best 24th save.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom in the top of the seventh.

