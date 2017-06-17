California May Allow County Fair To Sell Pot Alongside Cotton Candy

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — County fairs are legendary for some of the stuff they serve up, but soon vendors could be selling cannabis alongside the corn dogs and cotton candy.

According to the Senate Bill 94 attached to California’s budget, cannabis businesses could apply for a temporary licenses to sell their products at fairgrounds.

Hezekiah Allen is the head of the California Growers Association. They have more than 1,000 members.

“The business that’s applying for it will have to meet every regulation and every requirement of the entire regulatory framework,” says Allen.

He says the pot shops at fairs would still need to have state mandated protections.

“They’ll have to insure that only folks over 21 have access to the area where the cannabis is present and that the area isn’t even visible,” he says.

SB94 does leave room for interpretation and a gray area that will likely be debated. For instance, if alcohol is also sold on the premises can marijuana be sold as well? Would the fair have to choose one or the other?

“I think the regulatory agencies will deal with those questions in the next couple of months,” says Allen.

Right now, most marijuana sales are done from a dispensary. The bill would take the product outside those walls.

It’s an idea that doesn’t sit will with Brook Lowe, a member of CALM, a group opposing marijuana legalization.

“We’re just allowing a greater exposure to those unhealthy items at a county fair,” says Lowe. “I think that it is deplorable.”

Lowe worries there may be unintended consequences by having cannabis businesses included in fairs.

“It sends a message to the kids that this is normal,” he says.