One Killed, 3 Hurt In East Palo Alto 2-Vehicle Crash

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — One person was killed, and three people were injured Friday in a crash in East Palo Alto.

Firefighters from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District responded at 2:50 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of the 2500 block of University Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, there were two people trapped in a severely damaged Ford Mustang.

The driver of the vehicle was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency crews were able to remove the passenger of the vehicle and she was transported to the hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

University Avenue was closed for an extended period of time as crews worked the scene.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed