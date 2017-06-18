10 Displaced After 3-Alarm San Jose Apartment Fire

June 18, 2017 11:57 PM
Filed Under: apartment complex fire, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — About 10 people were displaced from four apartments following a three-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in San Jose, a fire captain said.

Multiple people called the fire department at about 3:53 p.m. to report a fire at Central Park Apartments at 1750 Stokes St.

When the first firefighters arrived at 3:59 p.m. two apartments were in flames, Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

Firefighters called for a second alarm at 4 p.m. and upgraded that to three alarms at 4:15 p.m.

Cloutier said firefighters called for three alarms because of the amount of fire, the outside temperature and the possibility that the fire would spread.

The fire was under control at 4:37 p.m. Two upstairs units and two downstairs units sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

The residents displaced are getting help with temporary housing from the property manager and the American Red Cross.

Cloutier said the heat complicated firefighters’ efforts.

“As a department we have been extremely busy because of the heat,” Cloutier said.

Firefighters were busy with other emergencies such as medical calls, grass fires and power outages.

The location of the burning apartments also complicated firefighters’ efforts because they had to drive down narrow streets to get to the back of the complex where the fire was.

