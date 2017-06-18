CHP Shooting Shuts Down Eastbound Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol officer investigating an early Sunday morning accident on the Bay Bridge wounded a driver who allegedly targeted him with his car, forcing the closure of all eastbound lanes of the bridge for several hours, authorities said.

Two eastbound lanes were finally re-opened at 8:50 a.m. There was no word when all lanes would be re-opened.

According to the CHP, officers responded to two vehicle crash on the bridge near the toll plaza at around 3:15 a.m.

While they were investigating the crash and Caltrans crews were clearing the scene of debris and damaged vehicles, a red Cadillac began to approach the officers as they stood in the emergency lane on the shoulder of the bridge roadway.

“One of our officers spotted a red Cadillac that was traveling down the right shoulder,” CHP officer Vu Williams told KCBS. “The Cadillac kept coming at them. Multiple verbal commands were given to the driver to stop. The driver failed to heed those commands and kept driving at the officer at which point the officer felt threatened and opened fire.”

“The driver was struck (by the gunfire). I don’t know how many times and the vehicle came to rest,” Williams continued. “They got the driver out, rendered aid and he was taken to the hospital.”

Williams said the Cadillac was not involved in the original collision.

“It wandered along quite a bit after the crash,” he said. “We don’t think it had any involvement in the collision.”

The driver was wounded and taken to Highland Hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Several passengers in the car were not injured and were being questioned by police.

About 100 vehicles were trapped in the eastbound lanes by the closure. Several motorists on the bridge took to social media.

Hello to all the people sobering up and watching the sun rise together on the bay bridge. — Mindy Tiffany (@mindytiffany) June 18, 2017

What a way to start off my morning… bay bridge is shut down cuz some dumbass wants to have a shootout with the police?? Wtf man!! — Louie (@filipinoboi) June 18, 2017

Nice drive home 4am behind a high speed chase &shootng on the bay bridge😫 pic.twitter.com/GBIbcQgxet — mara_amy (@mara_amy) June 18, 2017

I've been stuck on the bay bridge for at least 3 hours.. if anyone cares. 😂 — LittleBody (@Ruthless_Mani) June 18, 2017

Long line of people trying to get onto the Bay Bridge eastbound. Police blocking all entrances to the bridge. pic.twitter.com/yq3KWpyIkg — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) June 18, 2017

The CHP was forcing drivers off eastbound 80 at the 4th Street exit and trying to clear the trapped motorists off the bridge. They warned drivers leaving San Francisco to find alternate routes.