El Portal Road Into Yosemite Reopens Ahead Of Schedule

FRESNO (CBS/AP) — Officials at Yosemite National Park have reopened a road that was damaged in a rockslide.

Park ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks hauled off rock and debris since the rockslide — the size of a two-story house — came crashing down on Monday.

The 4,000-ton rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.

“El Portal Road (Hwy 140) is open; work finished earlier than expected. Be cautious, watch for debris, no stopping in signed rockfall area,” the National Park Service said late Saturday on Twitter.

Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel so motorists will have to slow down and not stop there.

The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired later.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report