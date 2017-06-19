Chris Hardwick’s ID10T Music Festival Bring Music & Comedy This Weekend

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF/LIVE 105) – Created and hosted by Chris Hardwick, the first ID10T (pronounced I-D-Ten-T) Music Festival and Comic Conival is bringing the vibe of Comic-Con to the great outdoors this coming weekend.

The festival will bring the world’s of music, comics, gaming, comedy, technology an pop culture, all under the tent of the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.

The Main Stage acts include Weezer, Girl Talk, TV On The Radio, OK Go, Lord Huron, Animal Collective, Crystal Castles, Car Seat Headrest, The Mowgli’s, Ron Gallo, Robert Delong, and Mothers.

The Comedy Tent will feature SNL’s Michael Che, Michael Ian Black, Garfunkel & Oates, Brian Posehn, Demetri Martin, Nikki Glaser, Hampton Yount, Matt Braunger, Yassir Lester and April Richardson.

The Mad Decent Dance Tent with Madeon, Zeds Dead, Jai Wolf, Troyboi, Gryffin, Party Favor, Ape Drums, 4B, Wax Motif and more.

Comedic panels include Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of ‘Portlandia,’ Mystery Science Theater 3000 featuring guests Jonah Ray, Hampton Yount, Rebecca Hanson and moderated by ‘Star Trek: TNG’s’ Wil Wheaton, ‘The Magicians’ panel with stars John McNamara, Sera Gable, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, and Summer Bishil with so much more on the way.

In addition, ID10T will bring over 50 of today’s best comic book artists and creators, daytime panel programming, autograph signings, live podcasts including the Nerdist, Interactive Comic Conival with games, rides and more. All in a massive outdoor exhibitor village.

All info and tickets available at www.ID10TFest.com.