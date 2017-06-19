Police Kill Pit Bull That Attacked K-9 In Oakley

OAKLEY (CBS SF) – A Concord police officer shot and killed a pit bull that attacked a police K-9 in Oakley, where investigators were seeking a murder suspect on Saturday.

Concord police wrote in a Facebook post Sunday that the officer shot the pit bull after it broke free from a collar, charged at officers and bit K-9 Hancock on the leg and then clamped onto the dog’s neck.

A SWAT team was in the 1900 block of Teresa Lane in Oakley to try to arrest a 27-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that was reported around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in front of Nica Lounge at 1907 Salvio St. in downtown Concord. The victim’s name is not yet being released.

The suspect, whose name is also not yet being released, was not arrested at the scene of the shooting of the pit bull but was taken into custody later Saturday after police learned he had been involved in a vehicle crash and was taken to a hospital.

The police K-9 Hancock was taken to a veterinary hospital after the attack from a pit bull and is now recuperating at home, police said.

