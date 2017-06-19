BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Temperatures Break RecordsPower Outages ReportedCurrent Conditions & Forecast

Dave Grohl’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Plays Drums At Foo Fighters Show

"There's another Grohl on the drum set now." June 19, 2017 6:09 AM
Filed Under: Daughter, Dave Grohl, Drums, Foo Fighters
VIDEO: Watch Grohl’s daughter make her debut above…

 
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – 2017 has been a big family year for Dave Grohl: He spent weeks this spring helping promote his mom’s book From Cradle to Stage and started teaching his 8-year-old daughter, Harper, how to play drums.

Over the weekend, Harper took the stage at a Foo Fighters concert in Iceland, making her professional debut with Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” During his introduction, Dave announced, “There’s another Grohl on the drum set now.”

Grohl told the crowd Harper recently expressed an interest in learning to play. “And I said, ‘Do you want me to teach you?’ She said, ‘Yes.’ And then I said, ‘Do you want to get up in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’”

The moment was a perfect precursor to Father’s Day.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

