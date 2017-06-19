Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Wood Pile Fire Near Benicia

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm wildfire erupted near Highway 680 and Lake Herman Road early Monday, igniting a nearby pile of wood pulp, bark and mulch at a composting facility, sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky near Benicia.
Authorities said the blaze was reported about 3:30 a.m. and a power line was also down.
Firefighters were battling gusty winds, high temperatures and extremely dry conditions as they fought the blaze.
The California Highway Patrol said the blaze has slowed traffic on 680.
No other details were immediately available.