Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Grass Fire In Moraga

MORAGA (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Contra Costa County were struggling to contain a four-alarm grass fire burning on a Moraga hillside behind Campolindo High School, according to authorities.

The Twitter account for the Contra Costa County firefighters union first posted about the fire at around 2:15 p.m., saying that Contra Costa and Moraga-Orinda fire crews were en route to the vegetation fire near Moraga Road.

.@ContraCostaFire and @Moraga_OrindaFD units enroute to report of a vegetation fire behind Campolindo HS / Moraga Rd / Moraga — CCC Firefighters (@CCCFirefighters) June 19, 2017

The fire quickly grew from about a half an acre with firefighters requesting a second and third alarm over concerns it could spread to nearby homes.

Video from Chopper 5 showed crews working to douse flames that could be seen at the crest of the hillside. There was a large swath of blackened hill leading up to the top of where the fire was still burning.

The blaze has burned eight acres at last report. Moraga-Orinda Fire District Chief Stephen Healy said crews had only contained 10 percent of the fire as of shortly before 3:30 p.m, when a fourth alarm had been called.

A CalFire chopper was using a bucket to drop water drawn from the nearby Lafayette Reservoir on the fire.

Structures are threatened on Hansen Court but none have been damaged so far, he said.