Firefighters Fully Contain 16-Acre Moraga Grass Fire

MORAGA (CBS SF) — Firefighters fully contained a 4-alarm grass fire Monday night that burned 16 acres near a Moraga high school, according to a Moraga-Orinda Fire District Chief.

The large fire, which was first reported at about 2:10 p.m. on a hill near Campolindo High School, was declared 100 percent contained at about 8:50 p.m., Fire Chief Stephen Healy said.

When the fire initially broke out, fire officials said structures were being threatened on nearby Hansen Court and a shelter-in-place was issued for the residents.

The fire quickly grew from about a half an acre with firefighters requesting a second and third alarm over concerns it could spread to nearby homes.

Video from Chopper 5 showed crews working to douse flames that could be seen at the crest of the hillside. There was a large swath of blackened hill leading up to the top of where the fire was still burning.

A CalFire chopper could be seen using a bucket to drop water drawn from the nearby Lafayette Reservoir onto the fire.

Due to extreme heat, extra fire crews were called out in order to rotate firefighters while battling the fire.

As firefighters got closer to fully containing the blaze, the shelter-in-place was eventually lifted.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Healy.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation. Healy said crews would remain at the scene throughout the night.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.