Police Activity Closes Northbound Hwy 680 In Milpitas For 5 Hours

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas reopened Monday night after five hours of police activity.

The closure was reported at 4:42 p.m. on the highway south of state Highway 237 and West Calaveras Boulevard, according to CHP officials.

The road reopened at about 9:40 p.m.

A person in distress was on the freeway overpass. A man with no shirt could be seen sitting on top of the fence on the overpass walkway talking to police.

Authorities were diverting traffic off the freeway at the Landess Avenue/Montague Expressway exit.

