Police Activity Closes All Northbound Lanes Of Hwy 680 In Milpitas

June 19, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Freeway Closure, Hwy 680, Milpitas, Police Activity

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 have been closed Monday afternoon in Milpitas due to police activity.

The closure was reported at 4:42 p.m. on the highway south of state Highway 237 and West Calaveras Boulevard, according to CHP officials.

Authorities were diverting traffic off the freeway at the Landess Avenue/Montague Expressway exit.

The CHP did not elaborate about the police activity and did not provide an estimated time for when the northbound lanes would reopen.

