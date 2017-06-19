Police Activity Closes All Northbound Lanes Of Hwy 680 In Milpitas

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 have been closed Monday afternoon in Milpitas due to police activity.
The closure was reported at 4:42 p.m. on the highway south of state Highway 237 and West Calaveras Boulevard, according to CHP officials.
Authorities were diverting traffic off the freeway at the Landess Avenue/Montague Expressway exit.
The CHP did not elaborate about the police activity and did not provide an estimated time for when the northbound lanes would reopen.
