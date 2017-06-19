Roads Reopened After Truck Crashes Into Senior Center

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Roads near a senior center in San Bruno have been reopened after a truck crashed into the building Monday afternoon.
Crystal Springs Road and Cunningham Way have both been reopened, however, San Bruno police are continuing to investigate the crash and are advising residents to avoid the area, San Mateo County officials said.
The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. at the San Bruno Senior Center located at 1555 Crystal Springs Road.
No injuries were reported as a result.
The senior center will remain closed as police continue the investigation, according to county officials.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.