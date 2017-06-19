BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Record Power Demand, Outages ReportedDog Rescued From 136° CarSierra Runoff AcceleratesTemperatures Break RecordsStudy: Killer Heat Waves Getting WorseWhen Will It Be Over?

Roads Reopened After Truck Crashes Into Senior Center

June 19, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Accident, San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Roads near a senior center in San Bruno have been reopened after a truck crashed into the building Monday afternoon.

Crystal Springs Road and Cunningham Way have both been reopened, however, San Bruno police are continuing to investigate the crash and are advising residents to avoid the area, San Mateo County officials said.

The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. at the San Bruno Senior Center located at 1555 Crystal Springs Road.

No injuries were reported as a result.

The senior center will remain closed as police continue the investigation, according to county officials.

