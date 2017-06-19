Zedd To Perform At Bill Graham Civic In San Francisco

VIDEO: Zedd, Alessia Cara – Stay (Official Music Video)
By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Zedd has announced North American dates for his Echo Tour this fall.
The run begins this September in Vancouver and will make it’s way to the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on October 7th. Zedd’s tour concludes in Guadalajara, Mexico, at the start of November.
The 11-show trek will take Zedd throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Grey and Lophiile will join Zedd on tour as openers.
Check out the full run of dates below:
9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
9/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
10/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
10/24 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
11/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
11/04 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret
Pre-sale tickets will be available June 21st at 12:00pm EST, while general tickets go on sale June 23rd at 10:00am local time.
