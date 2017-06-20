BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert Declared1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Adele Pops Into London Fire Station In Support of Tower Blaze Firefighters

June 20, 2017
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Adele surprised London firefighters who helped extinguish the Grenfell Tower Blaze that killed 79 people by showing up at their fire station unannounced.

On Monday, June 19th, firefighter Rob Petty from the local Chelsea Fire Station shared photos of Adele’s visit on Facebook.

“Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Fire Station for a cup of tea and a cuddle,” he captioned several photos with Adele.

Station manager Ben King told the BBC that Adele showed up to the station, knocked on the window and said she had some cakes for those inside.

“So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said, ‘Hi, I’m Adele,’” King recalls. “Everyone was so shocked. She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch and then she joined us for the minute’s silence. We have had so much support for the local community and we cannot thank everyone enough.”

Previously, Adele shared her support for the victims’ families of the 24-story residential building engulfed in flames last week when she attended a vigil service a day after the fire. Adele and husband, Simon Konecki, were spotted in London offering hugs and comfort to those in attendance.

