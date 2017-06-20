BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert DeclaredDog Rescued From 136° CarWhen Will It Be Over? Latest Forecast

Backyard Surprise Rattles Southern California Woman

June 20, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Calabasas, Pets, Snake, Southern California

CALABASAS, Calif. (CBS SF) – A Southern California woman got quite a surprise when she attempted to retrieve what she thought was her dog’s chew toy from her backyard.

Carla Portocarerro Rosso and her husband Ariel were relaxing in their backyard Jacuzzi when they decided to head back into the house. But their dog would not follow them into the house so Carla decided to coax him in with one of his toys in the yard.

She bent over to pick one up when she discovered the toy was actually a small rattlesnake.

“I grabbed it and I felt something gushy, and I said ‘Oh my God!’” she told LA TV station KTLA.

She screamed, tossed the snake and ran into the house. Fortunately, neither she nor her dog were injured.

