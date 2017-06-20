‘Batman & Robin’ 20 Years Later



By Zach Seemayer

(ET ONLINE) – It’s been two decades since George Clooney donned Batman’s cape and cowl to fight crime alongside Alicia Silverstone and Chris O’Donnell in director Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin.

In honor of the film’s 20th anniversary on Tuesday, ET’s Denny Directo sat down with Silverstone and O’Donnell, who reflected on the cult classic and the film’s famously over-the-top costumes.

“They made this like, plaster body mold of me and my entire face and every inch of my body,” recounted O’Donnell, who starred as Robin, Batman’s crime fighting partner. “Just watching the process of them build this costume and then all of a sudden show up on set one day– when it was finished — was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m going to put that on and be a superhero.'”

As for Silverstone, who starred as Batgirl, she had a different take on her costume, which she said over-accentuated her curves a bit.

“I was just like, didn’t want to be in the suit. It was so uncomfortable,” the actress recalled, adding that if she were to ever reprise her role, she’d like to see some changes in the wardrobe. “Maybe we can make the boobs a little smaller, they were massive… maybe tone down the nipples.”

