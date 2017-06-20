Flex Alert: Californians Urged To Conserve Electricity Amid Heat Wave

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Electric customers across California are asked to conserve electricity Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the operation of the state’s bulk electric system, transmission lines and electricity market, has issued a statewide Flex Alert, or a call for voluntary electricity conservation.

Electric customers are urged to conserve electricity from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conservation is especially recommended during the late afternoon, when air conditioners are typically at peak use, CAISO official said.

According to CAISO officials, electric customers can help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. or after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

During times of higher temperatures, demand on the power grid can be strained as air conditioner use increases. Peak usage for today and Wednesday is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day in the CAISO service territory, which serves roughly 80 percent of the state’s electricity customers, CAISO officials said.

More electricity conservation tips are available at www.flexalert.org.

