BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert Declared1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Brain Surgeon Charged With Child Sex Abuse Gives Up License

June 20, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: brain surgeon, Crime, Molestation, Santa Cruz, Sex Charges, Watsonville

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Watsonville brain surgeon has agreed to give up his state medical license while he faces charges of sexually abusing children.

Dr. James Kohut agreed to the suspension and other conditions including electronic monitoring in exchange for bail.

ALSO READ: 

A judge on Monday agreed that Kohut could be released on bail but said he will set the amount later and that Kohut will remain jailed until at least June 28.

California medical board spokesman Cassandra Hockenson said Tuesday the agency was prepared to suspend Kohut’s medical license if he was released and still licensed to practice medicine.

He was arrested in May shortly after he began working at an Arkansas hospital.

The hospital fired him and Arkansas regulators suspended his license.

Kohut faces 165 years in prison if convicted.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch