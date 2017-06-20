BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert Declared1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Google Tech Campus Gets Green Light From San Jose City Council

June 20, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: Google, San Jose City Council

SAN JOSE (AP) — The San Jose City Council has agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Google for the sale of city property in the heart of the city to be used for the technology company’s proposed transit village and mega tech campus.

The San Jose Mercury News reports the council voted 10-2 Tuesday to enter into the exclusive negotiations with Google for 16 city-owned parcels in downtown San Jose.

If the plan is approved, Google would build between 6 million and 8 million square feet of offices and other spaces in the area around Diridon Station, the central passenger rail depot for San Jose.

City officials say the campus would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and add thousands of tech jobs.

But local leader urged the council the projects benefits the entire community in a region already struggling with traffic and high housing cost.

