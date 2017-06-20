San Francisco Garbage Rates Set To Rise 14%



SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Getting rid of garbage isn’t cheap, and in San Francisco it’s about to get more expensive.

City officials have approved a recommended 14 percent increase in rates set to take effect next month.

That means the cost of having three 32 gallon bins, one for garbage, one for recycling and one for compost, will go from $35 to $40 per month for the average single family home.

Even with the rate hike, San Francisco residents would still be charged less than those in Oakland, where that same three-bin deal is $45 per month.

The head of San Francisco’s Public Works Department says the rate increase will help cover the rising cost of collecting and processing waste.