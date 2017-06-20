Suspect, CHP Officer In Bay Bridge Officer-Involved Shooting ID’d

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The suspect who was shot early Sunday morning after driving at CHP officers investigating a crash on the Bay Bridge and the officer involved in the shooting were identified by authorities Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the San Francisco CHP office, 27-year-old Fresno resident Jose L. Huitron was the driver behind the wheel of the red Cadillac sedan that drove up the right shoulder of eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge just west of the Toll Plaza where officers were investigating a two-vehicle collision that had shut down eastbound traffic.

According to CHP, Huitron approached the crash — which happened at about 3:15 a.m. — and continued driving towards officers in the midst of their investigation, despite commands to stop. CHP officer J. Mendoza Jr., who feared for his own life and the lives of his fellow CHP officers and Caltrans workers also at the scene in the path of the Cadillac fired on the vehicle.

Huitron was struck by gunfire and his vehicle stopped short of the accident scene. CHP officers gave Huitron medical aid until an ambulance arrived to take him to Highland Hospital.

Several passengers in the car were not injured and were being questioned by police.

The subsequent investigation into the officer-involved shooting left the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge shut down for five hours Saturday morning. Two eastbound lanes were finally re-opened around 8:40 a.m. and all lanes were reopened by 9:40 a.m.

About 100 vehicles were trapped in the eastbound lanes by the closure. Several motorists on the bridge took to social media.

Hello to all the people sobering up and watching the sun rise together on the bay bridge. — Mindy Tiffany (@mindytiffany) June 18, 2017

Nice drive home 4am behind a high speed chase &shootng on the bay bridge😫 pic.twitter.com/GBIbcQgxet — mara_amy (@mara_amy) June 18, 2017

Huitron was booked into the Santa Rita Jail Monday night. He has been charged with multiple counts of assault on peace officers and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Huitron is also being held for violations of his parole.

Officer Mendoza Jr. has been a member of the CHP for approximately one year, according to officials. He has been placed on administrative leave after the officer-involved shooting pursuant to CHP policy.