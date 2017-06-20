BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert Declared1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

NTSB: Man Killed In Tesla Autopilot Crash Ignored Warnings

June 20, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Autopilot, NTSB, Tesla, Tesla Model S

PALO ALTO (KCBS) – The National Transportation Safety Board said Tesla is not at fault for a deadly crash involving a vehicle in Autopilot mode.

Last year, former Navy SEAL Joshua Brown was killed when his Tesla Model S in Autopilot mode collided with a truck on a Florida highway.

According to the NTSB, Brown did not have his hands on the wheel for – as quoted in the report – “the vast majority of the trip” – despite repeated automated warnings in the car.

No cause for the crash was found in the NTSB’s report.

Tesla has advised drivers to maintain control over their cars even when the Autopilot feature is enabled.

