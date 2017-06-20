BAY AREA HEAT WAVE: Conserve Power: Flex Alert Declared1,000 Animals Rescued From TruckWhen Will It Be Over? Latest ForecastWhy Some Airplanes Don't Fly In High Heat

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns

June 20, 2017 11:04 PM By Andria Borba
Filed Under: CEO, Resigns, Travis Kalanick, Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Uber founder Travis Kalanick announced he’s resigning as CEO, after five major investors demanded that he go, according to The New York Times.

Kalanick turned his startup into a worldwide giant with an estimated value of $70 billion.

But the company has been under fire for allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, And fostering a toxic bro culture.

Last week, Kalanick announced he was taking an indefinite leave of absence after his mother died.

But on Tuesday, according to the Times, investors sent him a letter saying that he must leave immediately and that the company needs a change in leadership.

Kalanick reportedly discussed it for hours before deciding to step away.

According to the Times, in a statement Kalanick said, “I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight.”

It’s not clear who will take over.

Kalanick will remain on the board of directors.

More from Andria Borba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch