Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Resigns

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Uber founder Travis Kalanick announced he’s resigning as CEO, after five major investors demanded that he go, according to The New York Times.

Kalanick turned his startup into a worldwide giant with an estimated value of $70 billion.

But the company has been under fire for allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, And fostering a toxic bro culture.

Last week, Kalanick announced he was taking an indefinite leave of absence after his mother died.

But on Tuesday, according to the Times, investors sent him a letter saying that he must leave immediately and that the company needs a change in leadership.

Kalanick reportedly discussed it for hours before deciding to step away.

According to the Times, in a statement Kalanick said, “I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight.”

It’s not clear who will take over.

Kalanick will remain on the board of directors.