Bay Area Stays Hot On First Day Of Summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first day of summer is going to be a hot one in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area through Thursday night. The weather service had previously extended a heat advisory for the region until 9 p.m. Thursday.

High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to range from 90 to 105 degrees across most inland areas with locally hotter temperatures possible.

Overnight cooling will provide some relief but nighttime lows are forecast only to drop into the upper 50s and 60s for most inland areas.

For communities in the thermal belt at higher elevations, expect warmer overnight lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Residents are advised to avoid heavy activity in the heat and not leave children or pets in vehicles.

Electric customers across California were being told to conserve electricity because of the heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the operation of the state’s bulk electric system, transmission lines and electricity market, has issued a statewide Flex Alert, or a call for voluntary electricity conservation.

CAISO officials said they’re expecting the highest amount of energy use statewide in ten years over the next several days.

Electric customers are urged to conserve electricity from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the heat wave.

Parts of the Bay Area, particularly the East Bay, have already been experiencing weather related power outages. On Sunday, over 40,000 PG&E customers were without power across the East and South Bay. On Tuesday, there were over 10,000 customers without power during a peak outage.

Conservation is especially recommended during the late afternoon, when air conditioners are typically at peak use, CAISO official said.

According to CAISO officials, electric customers can help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 2 p.m. or after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

During times of higher temperatures, demand on the power grid can be strained as air conditioner use increases. Peak usage for Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day in the CAISO service territory, which serves roughly 80 percent of the state’s electricity customers, CAISO officials said.

More electricity conservation tips are available at www.flexalert.org.

